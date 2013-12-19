  105-inch Ultra HD 21:9 curved HDTVs to rule CES, from LG and Samsung

LG and Samsung have announced similar 105-inch curved Ultra HDTVs ahead of CES in Las Vegas in January, each a major step up from the 55-inch televisions announced this year.

LG's 105UB9 monster boasts a 21:9 super widescreen aspect ratio and 11 million pixel (5120 x 2160) screen resolution. It describes as enabling "users to access viewing information on the side of the screen without blocking any of the ongoing action".

And as soon as LG had announced its behemoth, Samsung followed. The rival Korean firm will also show a 105-inch "curved UHD TV". It too will boast an 11 million pixel (5120 X 2160) screen resolution with a 21:9 aspect super widescreen ratio. "The 105-incher adopts a ‘Quadmatic Picture Engine’ which delivers all content in UHD-level picture quality no matter what the source is," Samsung said.

It's not clear how much the 105-inch curved TVs will be priced, but we're left to assume it will be quite hefty, given the screen size and technology powering the displays.

"With a resolution of 11 million pixels, the 105-inch curved LCD panel is proof of our continued leadership in the next generation display market, offering exceptional world-class value to our customers," said LG Display's chief Yong-kee Hwang.

It may seem odd that the display is curved, but that isn't just a Minority Report pipe dream. The idea behind curving a display, according to LG, is to make sure the distance from the centre of the display to the corner, remain the same. If you're sitting in the sweetspot, the screen is onmidistant from your eyes - a bit like an IMAX cinema screen.

Pocket-lint will be covering CES 2014 from the show floor in January. We'll be sure to get a hands-on look at both titans.