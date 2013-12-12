  Blockbuster is dead, administrator closes remaining stores and makes 808 employees redundant

So that's it. Blockbuster UK has been closed down completely, with administrators Simon Thomas and Nick O'Reilly of Moorfields Corporate Recovery announcing today that all 91 of the remaining Blockbuster stores in the country will be shut by 16 December and 808 employees will lose their jobs.

"It is with regret that we have to make today’s announcement. We appreciate this is a difficult time for all concerned and would like to thank staff for their professionalism and support over the past month," said Thomas and O'Reilly. "Unfortunately, we were unable to secure a buyer for the group as a going concern and as a result had to take the regrettable action to close the remaining stores."

All remaining stock will be sold in the stores by Sunday 15 December with discounts of up to 90 per cent off. The online store finder still works at blockbuster.co.uk for the time being, so you can use that to see if there is an open Blockbuster near you. That way you'll be able to take advantage of the sale on the build up to Christmas.

However, as you do please spare a thought for the employees who will be losing their jobs. Some Christmas present they're getting.

Moorfields has revealed that they will be entitled to statutory redundancy pay, but only if they have worked for Blockbuster for two years or more.