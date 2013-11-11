  Pioneer will re-enter the television market as Dixons exclusive, 40, 46 and 55-inch Full HD

After leaving the market in March 2010, former television maker Pioneer plans to come back. Pioneer will return to the European television market this year as a Dixons-exclusive brand, first reported ERT Online. Dixons has the exclusive rights to source, develop, and sell Pioneer televisions in selected European markets. The company re-launching televisions outside of Europe seems unlikely.

The launch of Pioneer televisions will begin in December, with a rollout to begin in the Nordics and will follow into the UK in the future. There will be three Full HD 1080 LED televisions available at launch: 40-inch, 46-inch, and 55-inch. Pioneer won't be coming back featureless either, as 3D, smart TV, plenty of connectivity, and wireless features will all be made available.