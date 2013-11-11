  Pioneer will re-enter the television market as Dixons exclusive, 40, 46 and 55-inch Full HD

After leaving the market in March 2010, former television maker Pioneer plans to come back. Pioneer will return to the European television market this year as a Dixons-exclusive brand, first reported ERT Online. Dixons has the exclusive rights to source, develop, and sell Pioneer televisions in selected European markets. The company re-launching televisions outside of Europe seems unlikely.
The launch of Pioneer televisions will begin in December, with a rollout to begin in the Nordics and will follow into the UK in the future. There will be three Full HD 1080 LED televisions available at launch: 40-inch, 46-inch, and 55-inch. Pioneer won't be coming back featureless either, as 3D, smart TV, plenty of connectivity, and wireless features will all be made available.
"Our decision to work with Dixons Retail was a natural one, as we highly value their clear customer focus, market leading positions and innovative approach to retailing," said Yoshihide Beppu, business planning director of Pioneer Home Electronics Corporation.
"With their highly respectful approach to the premium positioning of the Pioneer brand, alongside our loyal customer base, we believe this is a winning combination and we’re excited to watch these new products transport customers in to a world of fun, entertainment and interactivity.”
Pioneer shocked many when in 2008 it unveiled the Kuro - dubbed one of the best televisions around. It was able to produce amazing black levels and have the best colour of any television at the time. Pioneer didn't say anything about re-entering the plasma market, and instead, will stick with LED for now.