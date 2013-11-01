  Lego Movie trailer lands: Amazes us with how funny Lego can be

When we first heard about a Lego movie we got excited - quickly followed by a sobering sadness as we realised it wouldn't be possible to make plain plastic interesting for a whole feature. Then we saw this new trailer. The Lego Movie is going to be brilliant. As the old saying goes, boundaries breed creativity.

The Lego Movie has a stunning cast from the likes of Morgan Freeman and Liam Neeson to Will Ferrell and Jonah Hill. In brief the storyline is: an ordinary Lego mini-figure, mistakenly thought to be the extraordinary MasterBuilder, is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil Lego tyrant from glueing the universe together. Jokes ensue.

The Lego Movie is due for release on 7 February 2014 in America and 14 February in the UK. Fun fact to leave you with: this is the fourth film for Morgan Freeman, and the third for Liam Neeson, to feature Batman.