Crossing Lines now available on Lovefilm as UK exclusive: Pocket-lint talks tech with the stars

|
Movie and TV streaming service Lovefilm now offers the entire first season of international crime drama Crossing Lines on its platform, exclusively for the UK. Like Vikings and Copper before it, the US series can only be viewed on the service, bypassing a British terrestrial TV release over here.

Alongside veteran actor Donald Sutherland, it stars William Fichtner, also known for his roles in a huge number of other TV shows and movies including Entourage, Prison Break, The Lone Ranger, and The Dark Knight. Games fans might recognise him from two of the Grand Theft Auto games too - he provided the voice for lawyer Ken Rosenberg in both Vice City and San Andreas.

Tom Wlaschiha plays another of the major characters in Crossing Lines. He's probably best known for his role as the coolest assassin in TV history, Jagen H'ghar in Game of Thrones and Pocket-lint had the chance to talk to him and Fichtner about technology and whether or not they think that streaming and binge viewing is the way forward for television shows.

Oh, and we couldn't resist asking them about their favourite apps.

The first season of Crossing Lines is available on Lovefilm now with the UK rights to season two also secured by the movie and TV streaming service.

"We're really excited to bring such an innovative show to audiences in the UK," said Simon Morris, chief marketing officer at Lovefilm. "We love the authenticity and international aspect of Crossing Lines and following its positive reception in the States, Germany, Italy and France we think it will be a great fit with our members."

