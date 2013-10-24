  1. Home
One For All Infinity universal remote takes on mobile apps with its intelligent keys

Television accessory specialist One For All has announced the Infinity, a universal remote control that features an intelligent user interface that adjusts to the activity you want it to control.

The SmartScreen is a 5.6-inch fingerprint-resistant electro-luminescent panel that highlights the keys you need for each function. Using multiple colours it groups specific keys together, making commands easier to see and implement.

It is also shock resistant, and unlike conventional touchscreen devices, it provides click feedback so you know when you've pressed a button.

There are three Smart Control modes that light up the specific keys - Watch TV, Watch Movie and Listen to Music. And a sensor inside allows you to flick or turn the remote for other functions. Flick it to the right when in TV mode will illuminate the keys for a set-top-box, for example. When you flip it on to its front it will turn off all devices in one fell swoop.

Over 300,000 home entertainment devices from more than 6,000 brands are supported, with six of them available to store in the remote at once. Control codes are available to download from simpleset.com.

The One For All Infinity is available for £89.99 from Amazon.co.uk, Currys and the company's own online store at oneforall.co.uk.

