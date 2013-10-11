  Battle lost: TVCatchUp stops streaming ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 due to high-court ruling

London-based TVCatchUp can no longer stream some services from ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 on its website.

The broadcasters won a high-court ruling against TVCatchUp on Friday, as reported by The Guardian, which has forced the controversial website to drop more than 20 of the broadcasters' services.

The ruling specified that TVCatchUp, which has allegedly infringed upon copyrights since 2007, cannot stream the main ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 networks nor can it stream 11 of the broadcasters' digital channels. These channels include ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, E4, Film4 and More4.

TVCatchUp - a kind of web-based mobile TV service with the slogan "never miss a show again" - has acknowledged the ruling by adding outbound links to broadcasters' websites for the channels that it can't stream. It also posted the following statement on its website:

"We enjoy excellent relationships with most of those whose content we carry, but this sadly hasn't proved to be the case with all of the public service broadcasters ... We pride ourselves in always working within the law, we accordingly felt it necessary to remove certain of the channels to avoid perpetuating contention."

As for the broadcasters, they issued the following joint statement on Friday: "This result will help protect the substantial investment broadcasters make in content and is a clear message to those who seek to infringe our copyright or use our content in an illegal capacity."

TVCatchUp could still appeal the verdict. However, in March 2013, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 brought its case against TVCatchUp to Europe's highest court, and it similarly ruled that retransmitting live TV on websites without cosent from broadcasters is a copyright infringement.