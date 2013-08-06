  1. Home
  TV
  TV news

Freesat adds Demand 5: Calls full house on UK catch-up TV services

Freesat has added Demand 5 to its selection of catch-up TV services, meaning it offers the full selection of the UK's main catch-up TV apps, joining BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and 4oD.

You'll need to have a Freesat box that's compatible with Free Time from the subscription-free satellite provider, meaning you'll be able to turn back the electronic programme guide to watch those shows you missed on Channel 5, rather like you can with YouView.

Freesat says the addition of Demand 5 means there will be more than 600 channels added into the mix, including The Walking Dead or Fireman Sam, as well as Aussie soap stalwarts Neighbours and Home and Away.

"As the consumer appetite for video on-demand grows, Freesat now offers viewer access to the four largest UK catch-up TV players, which account for 80 per cent of long form on-demand viewing today," said Emma Scott, managing director, Freesat.

"We're delighted that Freesat viewers can now enjoy all their favourite catch-up TV in one place, for free."

Plans to bring Demand 5 to Freesat have been in the works for some time, so today finally brings the light at the end of the tunnel. Freesat says that it wants to bring more enhancements to the Free Time service, with its eyes set on a remote record app to bring it in line with the likes of Sky, YouView and Virgin Media's TiVo offerings.

