  JVC launches BlackSapphire SL 3D HDTVs and pricey 4K interchangeable lens camcorder

Japanese electronics company JVC has announced the launch and release of two products: a 3D HDTV with Smart TV capabilities and a £11,300 4K camcorder.

JVC has partnered with Taiwan's Amtran to launch a flagship HDTV series called BlackSapphire SL. The new models reportedly feature a slim design, thin bezels, edge-lit LED with an "adaptive backlight" and a half-pipe stand. As for software, the Smart TVs will boast built-in Wi-Fi and an array of apps like Pandora and Netflix.

Read: Best looking home cinema kit in the world. Ever.

There's also built-in simulated surround sound with Xinema-Sound audio, as well as passive 3D capability and four sets of 3D glasses. The sizes at launch will include the 42-inch model for $799 (JVC SL42B-C) and the 47-inch model for $899 (JVC SL47B-C), although Amtran revealed to CNET that it's working on larger sets.

The BlackSapphire SL series will land in summer 2013.

But that's not all: JVC has just released a 4K large-sensor camcorder, called the JY-HMQ30, which works with different Nikon F-mount lenses, according to Japanese tech website AV Watch.

Read: JVC announces GY-HMQ10 the World's first 4K camcorder (pictures)

The interchangeable lens camcorder offers only manual focus, but users can control the f-stop settings for lenses that have no aperture band. It captures AVC/H.264 4K video at 60 FPS using four SDHC cards that record HD with a data rate of 144Mbps. It'll also shoot 1080/60p video at 28Mbps using just one card.

Other specs include a JVC 4K file manager for converting video, 4K time-lapse recording, 4K 60 FPS output to a monitor, stereo XLR microphone inputs and more. The JY-HMQ30 is now available for £11,300 in Japan, but it's unclear if the camera will launch elsewhere.