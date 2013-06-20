  The Walking Dead exclusive to Lovefilm Instant in the UK

The Walking Dead might be available on Netflix in the US, but it looks like Lovefilm has managed to nab the UK rights, giving the service more content brownie points over its rival.

Series one of The Walking Dead will be available to stream from today on Lovefilm Instant, with plans to bring the rest of the series over the next 18 months. Lovefilm says it will be the only streaming subscription service to offer The Walking Dead.

For those who haven't seen it, The Walking Dead stars British actor Andrew Lincoln and was put together by Shawshank Redemption creator Frank Darabont. Season one sees lead character Rick Grimes set out to find his family after they go missing during a zombie apocalypse. It's great stuff and well worth a watch for horror fans.

“Securing the exclusive streaming rights to The Walking Dead is another exciting development for us," said Chris Bird, director of film strategy at Lovefilm. "It is seriously impressive that the show has become one of the most-watched drama series in basic US cable history, and a real testament to its quality. We are thrilled to bring this great content to our members, especially as we are the only subscription service in the country to do so.”