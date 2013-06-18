  1. Home
  TV
  TV news

Sharp launches 90-inch Aquos LED TV, biggest on sale in Europe

Sharp has announced the 90-inch LC-L90LE757 LED TV, which is the biggest commercially available LED TV set on sale in Europe. The 3D set is over 1.2 metres tall and uses a cutting-edge Xgen 3D panel.

The television is of course Full HD, with a 1080p panel capable of running at 200Hz, which should mean you get incredibly detailed and clean-looking action. Sharp is also keen to push the Smart TV functionality with its 90-inch set, so you get full access to the Aquos Net+ portal, including apps such as Skype and web browsing.

You can control the television set using Sharp's own Android and iOS application, which allows you to use your smartphone to browse the internet on the TV, as well as a standard remote control.

The whole television is finished in aluminium, sitting at 2 metres long and weighing 64Kg. It's also wall-mountable, but don't try to carry this thing up any stairs in a hurry.

Given its size, the set will dominate any room. As such Sharp has included a wallpaper mode that will enable the set to be used as a digital photo frame when in standby. 

The 90-inch LED television is available now priced at £12,000. That's fairly decent value when you think Samsung's 84-inch set retails for around $24,000 (£15,300) in the US.

