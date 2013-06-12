  Steve Jobs biopic JOBS finally to hit US cinemas in August - four months late

The Steve Jobs biopic starring Hollywood A-lister Ashton Kutcher will finally open nationwide in the US on 16 August.

Distribution company Open Road Films on Wednesday announced the release date for JOBS, but the new date comes about four months after the film was originally set to open, according to Deadline.

Open Road missed its 19 April release for JOBS, because it could not "create enough 'buzz' around the film", The Verge noted. However, Open Road had a service deal with Five Star Films that allowed the film to premiere the closing night of Sundance Film Festival last spring.

The film, which has received mixed reviews from critics and the public alike, chronicles the defining 30 years of Steve Jobs' life, from 1971 up to the creation of the first iPod, including his stints at NeXT and Pixar. It also stars Dermot Mulroney, Josh Gad, Lukas Haas, J.K. Simmons and Matthew Modine.

There is no further information regarding distribution partners or a release date for the UK. So, while JOBS is still waiting international release, check out a clip from the film below.