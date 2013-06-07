  Interactive Game of Thrones Map

Before we begin, there are a couple of things I need to say. For legal reasons. Probably.

First, I don’t watch Game of Thrones.

Second, the site we’re recommending today contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Normally, we wouldn’t worry too much about that but - partly because I don’t watch the show in question and partly because we know of seemingly sane people who are currently having to undergo counselling because of what’s happened on screen recently - we’ve been told to issue a warning.

Apparently, the show is a popular medieval fantasy of epic proportions, centering on a number of warring factions struggling for control of a fictional world that's been long divided and is facing a bit of a chilly spell. It contains liberal, graphic doses of both violence and nudity.

So it’s a soap opera with dragons. And tits.

But judging by quartermaester.info I’m perhaps being a bit flippant. Because the picture this extraordinary interactive map paints is of a complex fantasy world that has been created so intricately, that only a resource this extensive and detailed could possibly hope to explain it to a layman like me.

I’ve spent a bit of time clicking randomly on pins on this map and the resulting wiki pages have revealed an incredible fictional realm that deals with themes and issues that are all too familiar from the real world.

It just does it with more people being hacked to death with sharp implements.

And more boobs on show. Oh, and the bit about the spoilers? They've even thought of that. You tell the map which episode you're up to and it hides everything else. Now that's clever.

If you’re a fan, you’re going to love this. If not, you still have to admire the work that’s gone into to something like this.