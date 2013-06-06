  1. Home
Channel 4 launching second screen 4Now companion app in July

Channel 4 will be the first UK broadcaster to launch a proper full second-screen, always-on companion app. Called 4Now - although that name could change after beta testing - it will let you access extra content on your iOS device while watching Channel 4 content.

The broadcaster said: "4Now will offer an always-on, centralised destination for synchronised experiences, enabling registered viewers to access additional content for the programmes they’re watching across the Channel 4 portfolio – including programme information, social media activity and interactive content like real-time polls, votes and quizzes." 

Channel 4 is also planning to use the app as a platform for interactive content and play-along games for select shows. 4Now will also be a brand new platform for Channel 4 on which to work with advertisers. Channel 4 is planning to use audio triggered advertising that syncs up with whatever you might be watching on television.

“Channel 4 has a long history of delivering innovative new technology projects," said Keith Underwood, director of strategy & technology at Channel 4.

"As a centralised product destination, 4Now allows us to enhance our relationship with viewers and enables us to offer them a range of interactive, synchronised experiences for shows which may not have warranted a standalone application. Additionally, it enables us to drive further commercial opportunities for our advertising partners." 

The app will launch in beta phase and should allow Channel 4's registered users to beta test the app. Users will be able to provide feedback to Channel 4 during the app's development, as well as help decide on its final name.

Plans for the app's launch are to be rolled out in beta testing during July, with full availability later in the year. Initially the app will be iOS only, but support for other smartphone platforms has been promised. 

