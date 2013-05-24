Sky happy to explore opportunities of Xbox One, YouView not so much

Sky has told Pocket-lint it is happy to explore any future opportunities offered by the Xbox One suggesting that we could see a strong tie-in between Microsoft and the broadcaster in time for the launch of the console at the end of the year.

"We enjoy a long track-record of innovating with Microsoft on the Xbox platform and will explore any future opportunities offered by Xbox One," a Sky representative told Pocket-lint.

That "let's see what we can do" attitude is vastly different from YouView, which ha said on Twitter:

"We don’t currently have any plans to support Xbox One."

Following up the Tweet, Pocket-lint was told by YouView that it would like to work with Microsoft, but that it had a long list of other things it wanted to achieve first such as "internet channels, Android apps, and more".

Because of that, adding support for the Xbox One wasn't really on the company's roadmap or a priority at the moment. That stance could change, of course, we we're told.

According to Microsoft both systems, and others, will be able to be plugged straight into the Xbox One, however without help from other companies, voice controls and other functions are unlikely to work.

It is hoped that a move by Microsoft with Sky would mean that once connected you could be able to say things like "Xbox, Sky TV Guide" or "Record Game of Thrones" and the Sky's EPG would follow your request automatically.

Here's hoping.