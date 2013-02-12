  WD MyBook AV-TV external drive will turn your telly into a PVR

Western Digital has introduced a version of its MyBook external storage solutions that is specifically designed to work with your flatscreen TV's video recording functionality.

Many TVs these days have programme recording options, but lot of people don't realise or use the feature. However, the WD My Book AV-TV is a hard drive that will help them unlock the capabilities and get more use from the internal digital TV tuner.

It plugs into a TV's USB port - it is USB 3.0-ready, but also works with USB 2.0 sets - and can be used to store and playback television recordings. It can also add the same features found on Sky+, Virgin Media TiVo and many other television PVRs in that once connected the user can pause and rewind live TV.

Where it differs from a normal external hard drive, or others in the WD My Book family, is that the drive inside is engineered with the AV market in mind. It is optimised for smooth video playback, even when another show is recording at the same time.

The WD GreenPower Technology is also engineered to use less power than other drives and stay cool, even when surrounded by heat belching home entertainment kit.

Users who have dual tuners in their TVs will also be able to record one channel while watching another when the WD My Book AV-TV is attached. It is compatible with TVs from Panasonic, Toshiba, Sharp, Sony, LG, Orion, Mitsubishi and Hitachi. You should check that your set has recording functionality and a USB port first, however.

The My Book AV-TV will soon be available on the wdstore.co.uk website in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Prices are yet to be revealed.