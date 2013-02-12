  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

WD MyBook AV-TV external drive will turn your telly into a PVR

|
  WD MyBook AV-TV external drive will turn your telly into a PVR
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Western Digital has introduced a version of its MyBook external storage solutions that is specifically designed to work with your flatscreen TV's video recording functionality.

Many TVs these days have programme recording options, but lot of people don't realise or use the feature. However, the WD My Book AV-TV is a hard drive that will help them unlock the capabilities and get more use from the internal digital TV tuner.

It plugs into a TV's USB port - it is USB 3.0-ready, but also works with USB 2.0 sets - and can be used to store and playback television recordings. It can also add the same features found on Sky+, Virgin Media TiVo and many other television PVRs in that once connected the user can pause and rewind live TV.

Where it differs from a normal external hard drive, or others in the WD My Book family, is that the drive inside is engineered with the AV market in mind. It is optimised for smooth video playback, even when another show is recording at the same time.

The WD GreenPower Technology is also engineered to use less power than other drives and stay cool, even when surrounded by heat belching home entertainment kit.

Users who have dual tuners in their TVs will also be able to record one channel while watching another when the WD My Book AV-TV is attached. It is compatible with TVs from Panasonic, Toshiba, Sharp, Sony, LG, Orion, Mitsubishi and Hitachi. You should check that your set has recording functionality and a USB port first, however.

The My Book AV-TV will soon be available on the wdstore.co.uk website in 1TB and 2TB capacities. Prices are yet to be revealed.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments