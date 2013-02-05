4oD app lands on Android: Mobile Utopia

After what feels like an eternity, the 4oD app has finally arrived on Android.

It contains programming from Channel 4, E4 and More4, with a 30-day catch-up window for recently shown programmes, so if you missed last week’s episode of The Undateables, you’ll be able to watch it on your mobile device.

Adding a sweetner to the deal, you’ll also be able to access some of C4’s best shows from the past 30 years under the Collections tab. Looking through the list, we’ve spotted Shameless, The Inbetweeners, Location, Location, Location and Brass Eye, all available for your delectation.

The app looks to be solidly designed from our brief play so far, with tabs across the top offering access to 4oD Recommends, Catch up, Categories and finally the Collections mentioned above.

Like other 4oD apps online or on YouView, for example, you can scroll down content, with nicely laid-on text. Once you enter a programme for playback, you get access to other available episodes and other programme suggestions.

We’ve taken it for a quick spin and found playback quality to be moderate. It only works over Wi-Fi at the moment and it says rooted devices aren't supported.

Of course it contains advertising during programming as you would expect, but the app is free and available to download on Google Play now.