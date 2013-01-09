Free UltraViolet movies to be bundled with new TVs and Blu-ray decks

In order to expedite pick-up for the cloud movie storage service UltraViolet, the Digital Entertainment Group has announced that free films will be given away with new TVs and Blu-ray players released by the major manufacturers.

UltraViolet is a central movie locker that is adopted by some of the major studios, including Sony Pictures and Warner Bros., but take-up by consumers has been slow - perhaps because of its fragmented nature, as Pocket-lint revealed when we recently tried out the service ourselves.

It will help when more titles appear with a free UltraViolet bundled with the Blu-ray release, but for now the system is about to get a shot in the arm through the new free giveaway incentive.

Announced during the CES trade show in Las Vegas, it was revealed that new Smart TVs from LG, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba and US brand Vizio will come with 10 free UltraViolet versions of films. A user has to create an account with the service, but will then be able to stream their swag on to their new set, compatible portable devices, or even download them to a PC or Mac to watch or transfer on to a tablet or smartphone.

New Blu-ray players from the brands will come with five free films.

It is not known yet what films will be on offer, or whether the entire library is up for selection. And let's just hope that method of registering movies and streaming them to other devices is simplified in future.