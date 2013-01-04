  1. Home
New YouTube app takes on Apple TV by doubling as a remote for your television

YouTube is hoping a new app will convince more people to watch YouTube on their TV and help it become the de facto video on-demand service, next to other offerings such as cable or satellite.

The new mobile pairing app will work with TVs from Bang & Olufsen, LG, Panasonic and Sony from today, as promises to include devices from Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba, Vizio, Western Digital and others in the future.

Just as Apple users have been able to do for some time with the help of a £99 Apple TV box, Android users will be able to watch a video on the YouTube app on their phone or tablet and then press a "send to TV" button to connect it to the TV and carry on watching in on a bigger screen.

Once connected, you'll be able to control playback of the video as well as queue up other videos while you watch the first one.

Google also confirms that you'll be able to connect multiple Android devices to your television, but they will all have to be on the same wireless network.

YouTubers excited by the concept can try it out now if they update the YouTube app on their phone or tablet and have a Google TV with the latest YouTube app.

