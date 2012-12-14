  The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 9: Win a 2TB Sky+ HD box

Day 9 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular brings you the chance to win a 2TB Sky+ HD box. Pocket-lint has teamed up with Sky to let one lucky Sky subscriber upgrade their hardware to the biggest storage drive the company offers.

Sky customers can now store more of their favourite shows following the arrival of the award-winning Sky+HD 2TB box. This market-leading box provides more storage than any other TV subscription service, with 1.5TB of personal storage space and 0.5TB for On Demand TV.

CHECK OUT: Sky's new 2TB box at Sky.com

On Demand unlocks a world of entertainment, including seven-day Catch Up TV, box sets, documentaries, kids' shows, and hundreds of movies (Movies 1 & 2 required) ready to watch when you are. Record up to 350 hours of HD TV to the Sky+HD 2TB box - the equivalent of two continuous weeks of viewing.

Sky+ recently won Home Entertainment device of the year 2012 at the Pocket-lint Gadget Awards.

You will need to sort out a Sky subscription yourself, as this prize is just the 2TB box.

All you have to do is follow Pocket-lint (@Pocketlint) on Twitter and then retweet this or any story with the hashtag #plxmas. The competition will last just 24 hours after which a winner will be drawn on 15 December at 11am. The winner will be announced on Twitter and named on Day 10 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular, when we'll be lining up another fantastic prize.

So what are you waiting for? By this time tomorrow you could be looking forward to recording even more Christmas movies!

This competition is now closed. Congratulations to @ranjeetruprai.