Skyfall producer: I don't think we'll ever see a 3D Bond

Andrew Noakes, co-producer of Skyfall, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace has told Pocket-lint that we aren't likely to see a 3D Bond movie any time soon.

The comments, which are likely to be welcomed by die-hard fans of 007, come as the latest Bond, Skyfall staring Daniel Craig, hits cinemas in the UK to critical acclaim.

Talking candidly to Pocket-lint at a private screening of the film - held by Jaguar and Land Rover ahead of its official release - Noakes said that the Bond production team did talk about whether or not to make Skyfall in 3D, but quickly decided against it.

READ: Young Bond author Charlie Higson: Amazon's business model verges on the criminal

"We talked about it for about 10 minutes but quickly decided it didn't add anything," Noakes said, before confirming that fans of the franchise shouldn't hold their breath if they are expecting the next one to be 3D either. "I don't think we will ever see a 3D Bond."

Noakes suggested that while it worked for some movies, it wasn't for them and that he ultimately seemed to believe that 3D was a passing fad, telling us that he wasn't aware of that many 3D movies in production at the moment.

"It is a fad that has already passed," he said damningly.

There is one benefit of 3D though, according to Noakes, it cuts down on piracy.

READ: The Fast Show's Charlie Higson tweets 12 Bond novels in 140 characters each

But just because Bond isn't going to be in 3D, doesn't mean it isn't embracing the technical future of filmmaking. It's the first Bond shot entirely digitally on Sony's 4K camera system.

According to Noakes and Chris Corbould, the special effects supervisor for the movie who was also present in the conversation, shooting digitally didn't make much difference in the recording process, but did mean that the pressure to stop the tape wasn't as great.

Noakes did admit that it was more expensive, and as the money man it's never something nice to swallow.

Bond will return, just not in 3D.