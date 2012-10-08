  Prometheus out on Blu-ray today, crew explain set tech design - second screen app available (video)

Ridley's Scott's pseudo prequel to Alien, Prometheus, is out on Blu-ray in both 2D and 3D versions today, and Pocket-lint has been given an exclusive clip from the special features to present to you.

It contains certain crew members explaining the original thoughts on designing the technology of the Prometheus space craft and how it relates to the Nostromo from the original Alien. Naturally, the special effects tech these days is considerably better than that used for Scott's 1979 film, but a certain DNA thread runs throughout.

For the geeky home cinema buffs among us, the Prometheus 3D Collector's Edition comes with the 3D theatrical cut of the movie, plus a 2D Blu-ray and digital copy.

Special features include a commentary by Ridley Scott and commentary by writers Jon Spaihts and Damon Lindelof (of Lost fame).

Additional content is included on the second disc too, including The Peter Weyland Files, deleted and alternate scenes (that include an alternative opening and ending), The Furious Gods: Making Prometheus, the strangely titled "Enhancement Pods", and the Weyland Corp Archives which includes pre-visualisations, screen tests and more.

Both the 3D and 2D releases of the Blu-ray can also be synced with a free iPhone, iPad and Android app: Prometheus - Weyland Corp Archive Second Screen App.

A DVD is also available which includes select deleted scenes as well as the film. Time to get that Blu-ray player.

Prometheus is available on Blu-ray 3D Collector’s Edition, Blu-ray and DVD now.