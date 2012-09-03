  1. Home
Dune HD Connect stick is world's smallest Full HD Media player

Plug the Dune HD Connect into the back of your “normal” televison and you’ll get the same experience as that of a smart TV, with access to the internet and a host of apps.

Dune’s dongle is the world’s smallest Full HD Media Player and slots straight into your TV’s HDMI socket. This in turn will allow you to stream content from home networks as well as from the internet via the Dune HD Connect’s built-in Wi-Fi.

The Dune HD Connect supports most digital media formats as well as IPTV/VoD/OTT applications, displaying them all in Full HD 1080p quality. The Dune HD Connect can also be purchased with Z-Wave connectivity that will enable your TV to communicate with other compatible electronic appliances in the home.

With both a microSD slot and USB port embedded into the Dune HD Connect, media content stored on a memory card or a separate media device can be played on your TV. There’s also a 3D version available in the shape of the Dune HD Connect 3D. 

The Dune HD Connect was unveiled at the IFA event in Berlin and will be available to buy before the end of the year. No word on pricing yet. 

Dune’s offering reminds Pocket-lint of the Roku Streaming Stick that was unveiled at the start of 2012 at CES, which again plugged into the back of your TV before streaming content including Netflix, to the television through a Wi-Fi connection.

