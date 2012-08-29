Haier showcases future of TV technology at IFA 2012, including Transparent TV

Haier has used IFA as its own soapbox to shout about the future of televisions, unveiling products that include a wireless 3D LED TV, see-through television and the technology that enables you to change channels or alter the volume with your eyes.

Though Haier has showcased a transparent TV before, the IFA unveil is the company’s biggest to date with a 46-inch display. When the television is switched off it is effectively a see-through window with Haier targeting shops and businesses with its transparent tech.

Haier’s A700 Series TV is the manufacturer’s first 3D LED Ultra Definition television (or 4k) and has a 55-inch display. Though 4k is yet to really take off, Haier is showing that it is ready to satisfy early adopters' needs.

Though just a prototype, then55-inch 3D TV showcased by Haier doesn’t require the wearing of glasses to enjoy the three-dimensional experience. Utilising 28 different viewing angles, 3D content can be watched by multiple viewers with a 720p resolution (1280 x 720 pixels). When put into 2D mode the resolution is increased to 1080p (1920 x 1080 pixels).

One screen but with two different images projected, with the aid of a pair of 3D glasses two people can watch the same screen but see two different versions of an object, depending where they are sitting.

The world’s first wireless 3D LED TV again features a 55-inch display but with a Wireless Home Digital Interface (WHDI) sending uncompressed HD 1080p images from a distance of up to 30 metres at a speed of 3Gbps. No wires are needed, while apps and the internet can be accessed through a Wi-Fi dongle.

A mere blink or roll of the eyes and Haier’s futuristic technology is making it possible to change channels or alter volume levels. How this technology will distinguish between a natural and intentional blink we’re not sure, but this has certainly appealed to our inner geek.

By implementing a camera into the front of the TV and simplifying the user interface, Haier is demonstrating how users can control their 3D TVs, be it when watching programmes or playing games, by gesture control.

Haier has said that its remote control will be boxed with all its future range of connected screens, enabling users to access different information by pointing and clicking at different areas of the screen. Haier has achieved this in part thanks to the integration of a nine-axis gyroscope that helps ensure accuracy and speed.

So there you have it. Plenty to digest, but the future of television looks set to go up a gear and Haier is itching to get into the driving seat.