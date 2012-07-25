Doctor Who Sonic Screwdriver universal remote control just the beginning - lightsaber anyone?

It's more than likely that the Wand Company may already be known to you. Not only did co-owners and inventors Chris Barnardo and Richard Blakesley win themselves investment from the toughest of dragons on Dragons' Den - Duncan Banatyne - but they went on successfully to bring to market the Magic Wand, a universal remote control in the shape of something Harry Potter may wield.

Now they are both ready to unleash the next of their creations on to the world and - whereas the Wand may have been inspired by a TV and movie prop - this latest one marks the first time the company has licensed an actual property.

The Sonic Screwdriver Universal Remote Control is based entirely on the super gadget used by the 11th Doctor (Matt Smith) in the latter few series of Doctor Who. It is sturdy, made of fine materials, including die-cast metal, and can store up to 39 separate IR commands.

The true Doctor Who fans may never even get it out of the presentation case that comes with it, but that would be a shame because it makes numerous noises taken from the show (past and present). And there are plenty of other suprises too. Needless to say that Barnardo and Blakesley are very excited over the new direction that The Wand Company is heading. So excited, in fact, that - alongside other Sonic Screwdriver models from throughout the history of the show - they have already started to think up other tie-ins and properties they can turn their minds to.

The Wand Company's Chris Barnardo and Richard Blakesley with their new universal remote

"There's one," said Barnardo. "Do the letters 'S' and a 'W' spring to mind?

"When we first started to think about where we could put the Wand remote control electronics, we thought maybe in a Coke bottle or a Coke can. Throw buttons on it and you've got a real product you can sell that could be quite nice.

"Then we thought of lightsabers," he added, tantalisingly. "The lightsaber thing is definitely something in the back of my mind."

However, you shouldn't expect anything in that area too soon. The Wand Company may look to other brands to suit its technology first.

"The Sonic Screwdriver has taken us on a linear path, it's basically a modern Wand," said Barnardo. "But it's taken us into the world of licensed products which then opens up a whole wide range of stuff for us to do."

Blakesley told us that while the licensed name and brand are important, the look and feel of the product has to be the number one priority. "We're moving a bit away from your average plastic toy or plastic remote or stuff," he explained. "We quite like where we've got to [with the Sonic Screwdriver]. We'd just like to make more things that are nice to look at and hold; that sort of thing."

Barnardo added: "That's for the future, they're not about to come out or anything. It took us a fairly long time to come up with this one."

Perhaps they need a time machine? Now there's an idea...

The Sonic Screwdriver Universal Remote Control will be on sale from the end of August. It's available to pre-order from Firebox.com for £59.99.

What do you think? Would you like a lightsaber universal remote control? Let us know in the comments below...