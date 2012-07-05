39 per cent of Brits can't see difference between Blu-ray and DVD
Although the Blu-ray format has been around for six years now, 81 per cent of UK residents say that they don't own a single disc or player. And 39 per cent claim that they can't even tell the difference between Blu-ray and DVD images.
According to a survey commissioned by MyVoucherCodes (not Specsavers, surprisingly), Brits are still yet to be convinced by Blu-ray technology, with many of them believing the discs to be too expensive. Of the 1,348 people polled, 53 per cent of them said that the films were overpriced.
On average, the 19 per cent of people who have bought into the high-definition technology own three discs each, whereas 38 per cent of all respondents claim that they own more than 100 DVDs. A further 44 per cent said they owned between 70 and100 DVDs.
Unfortunately, the poll hasn't revealed how many of those asked actually own a high-definition television. Pocket-lint could understand the respondents not seeing the difference between the 1080p images of a Blu-ray and the standard definition (576p) video on a DVD if they were playing it on an SD screen.
However, if such apathy is more widespread than MyVoucherCodes' test subjects, perhaps the move away from physical media to video on-demand and streaming services is approaching more rapidly than previously thought.
What do you think? Do you see the difference between Blu-ray and DVD movies? Let us know in the comments below...
Pic: FrontRoomCinema
