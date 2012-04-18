Ikea Uppleva is a TV, TV stand, MP3 player and more

Ikea has announced that it is breaking away from just offering furniture with funny names to launching a TV with a funny name.

The company, presumably upset that its designers can't work out how to create a piece of furniture that works around your current TV set up, has decided the best way to solve the problem is to design a piece of furniture with a TV included.

Described as "Not a TV or a piece of furniture, but all-in-one" the new Uppleva will include the TV -obviously - but also a Blu-ray and DVD player. A 2.1 sound system is thrown in for good measure, with the sub-woofer being wireless so you can hide it behind the sofa.

Because its all built in, the cables won't be on show, and there is a hidden shelf that you can dump your Sky box on to with the front panel made of a fabric mesh so the remote control signal will penetrate it.

On the TV front, it will be 1080p, come with two USB sockets, and four HMDI sockets, plus internet connection. There is also an MP3 player on board.

You'll be able to change the frame of the TV to match the decor in your living room, and Ikea says there will be different screen sizes available if your room isn't that big.

If you're worried that it looks ugly, there will be other designs, the Swedish retailer says.

You will find Uppleva in Stockholm, Milan, Paris, Gdansk and Berlin in June 2012.

In the autumn Ikea says all of Sweden, Italy, France, Poland, Denmark, Spain, Norway and Portugal will get it while more countries will eventually get it with the UK, hopefully, in spring 2013.