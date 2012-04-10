  Prometheus: Android inspired by Blade Runner not Alien

Prometheus, Ridley Scott's 3D pseudo-prequel to Alien, features an android character called David, played by Michael Fassbender. And, considering the new film's heritage, you would think that the German-born actor would have used fellow franchise androids Ash (Alien), Bishop (Aliens) or even Annalee Call (Alien Resurrection) as inspiration for his own.

However, none of them was in his thoughts when characterising David. Instead, he turned to one of Scott's other movies for guidance; Blade Runner. Well, that and Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis.

"I watched Blade Runner," explained Fassbender during a Q&A in London that Pocket-lint attended. "I watched The Servant with Dirk Bogarde. Laurence of Arabia. The Man Who Fell to Earth. And Greg Louganis.

"It's the way he moved. When I was younger, his weird walk made me laugh."

And, after seeing 10-15 minutes of Prometheus footage, Pocket-lint can attest that David's movement is similar to Louganis's stride to the end of a diving board.

"It's very centred," he continued. "There's an economy of movement. I thought that would work out."

Fassbender, who has also starred in Inglourious Basterds and X-Men: First Class, also revealed to us that his character is a bit of an enigma, even to himself.

"I don't really know what's going on with David, to be honest," he said. "I tried to keep it ambiguous. There was a lot of fun to be had with the character. There's something quite childlike about him."

And before you cry out spoiler at us, it's not a massive plot revelation that Fassbender's character David is an android. As Ridley Scott himself explained: "It's not Ash. It's no secret as to what he is. You know what he is right at the beginning."

Prometheus is released in 3D in the UK on 1 June. The US will get it one week later.

Are you looking forward to Prometheus? Let us know in the comments below...