London Digital Switchover starts today

|
The UK's TV Digital Switchover process has reached London at last, with the analogue version of BBC Two being the first to cease broadcast. Owners of televisions housing digital TV tuners, digital TV set-top-boxes and digital video recorders are advised that they will need to rescan for channels today, which is stage one of the process.

Initially, the Crystal Palace transmitter group, which serves Greater London and some of the Home Counties, loses just BBC Two on its analogue service, and those who have previously had poor Freeview reception for BBC channels may find that the signal is stronger and easier to find and maintain.

Stage two of the switchover will occur on Wednesday 18 April, and has been planned to allow residents to check their equipment in the two weeks between stages.

This will see the Crystal Palace transmitter cease broadcast of all analogue channels. The signal for all the remaining digital TV channels will then be boosted so that they reach all relevant areas.

The Digital Switchover has been happening around the UK for some time (since 2007), with many TV regions, such as Anglia, Wales, Yorkshire and Granada already completely digital. It will mostly be finished before the Olympics this summer, although Tyne Tees (starting in 12 September) and Northern Ireland (UTV, starting 10 October) will miss that unofficial deadline.

To find out more on the London Digital Switchover and what you have to do, visit www.digitaluk.co.uk. Many manufacturers of home entertainment kit affected also have information on their websites, such as Samsung at www.samsung.com.

Has your region already switched? If so, are you getting a better signal now? Let us know in the comments below...

Pic: (cc) Bahi P

