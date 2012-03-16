  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Digiboo USB digital vending machines unleashed in the US

|
1/3  
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

We were once of the opinion that garlic bread was the future. But now, we're convinced that the future is, in fact, digital vending machines that let you rent or buy movies when you're out and about.

Unleashed by the brilliantly named Digiboo over in the US of A, the company describes the service as "the easiest and most convenient way to stay entertained while you’re on the go".

The premise is fairly simple. Digiboo offers up "today’s hottest movies" and you simply whack in your USB flash drive and transfer the movie that you want after paying with your credit or debit card.

Movies cost around $4 to rent and $15 to buy. And the catalogue is indeed chock-a-block with new releases such as The Ideas of March, Drive, Contagion and Friends With Benefits.

There's no HD action at the moment unfortunately - although the company says it will look into this if the initial launch proves successful. Instead, it's SD movies with files sizes around 1.8GB that will take around 2-5 minutes to transfer with USB 2.0, or just 20 seconds if you tap into the USB 3.0 capabilities.

DRM is on board and and there's a pain-in-the-bum sounding preregistration process that you'll need to embark on in order to play your content without having to connect to the web first. It's Windows only for no;, Android is coming soon, apparently.

The initial Digiboo kiosks can be found now at Minneapolis–St. Paul, Portland and Seattle-Tacoma international airports. The plan is to have 7000 in place by the end of 2014.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments