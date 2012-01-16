M-GO digital locker wants to control all your media

Technicolor has announced a new digital locker service called M-GO that aims to help you manage your media content, whether it is online, on your computer, or on the TV.

The new service, available in the US in spring this year and Internationally (that hopefully means the UK) at the start of 2013, will combine all of your media including movies, music, apps, live TV and much more, in one location that is available on your PC, iPad, iPhone, or Android smartphone and tablet.

Where the service stands a chance against the plethora of similar services is the partnership deals the company has already done.

It will be available via Intel's AppUp centre, as well as coming pre-installed on Samsung’s 2012 Smart TVs and Blu-ray players and will be accessible on Galaxy tablets. In the US it will also come pre-loaded on Vizio's televisions, tablets, Blu-ray and streaming players that are part of the company's Internet Apps Plus ecosystem.

Users of the service will be able to get details on what's on, what the movies are about, extras, and previews. Using the company's large database of movie data, Technicolor says M-GO will also offer additional information on the programmes you watch to save you looking up the information on services like IMDB. Users will also be able to share pictures and video via a feature called outmywindow.

However, perhaps ensuring its success the most, the new M-GO offering will be UltraViolet ready.

UltraViolet is a new digital locker service that will let you access digital copies of the films you own if you buy a hard copy. You can already get UltraViolet movies following the launch of Final Destination 5 earlier this year. UltraViolet will be platform agnostic meaning it will work with any device that supports it rather than being tided to a manufacturer like Apple and its iTunes software.