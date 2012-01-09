  Sharp goes big on TVs at CES

Sharp has gone super size with its screen technology at this year's CES announcing displays that go all the way up to 85-inches and boast 8k resolution. Sure they might not be aimed at the average consumer, but judging from Sharp's press conference the company is going for the large screen TV market in a big way.

The LC-80LE844U 240Hz 80-inch panel is penned as Sharp's flagship display for 2012. The 3D boasting LED tv packs 250hz refresh rate which Sharp says will virtually eliminate screen blur. It also includes all of the smart tv functions found in other top end Sharp models. Built in apps like Netflix and YouTube will also be present.

Moving slightly down the size scale is Sharp's 60-inch lineup, which is to include more than 20 models. All will feature Quad Pixel Plus II technology to enhance lines and edges in pictures as well as Quattron tech for better colour rendition.

Not a lot else exciting from Sharp at its CES show this year. Short of the 8k mega TV it looks as if they are set to become a more high end consumer brand, focussing on the more expensive side of television. There is a new XV-Z30000 3D projector set for release but that is about it on the Sharp front. No pricing or release dates as of yet we're afraid.

