Series Link hits Sky+ apps for iOS and Android

Just like we told you it would back in November, Sky has released updated mobile apps into the App Store and the Android Market that bring the Series Link feature to the table.

A much requested and long awaited addition, the new feature means that not only will you be able to record shows on your Sky box when you are out and about - you'll also be able to keep up with all the shows without having to remember to go in and Link on your Planner.

"It couldn’t be easier to do," explains Sky. "Simply browse our TV listings in-app or online to find your favourite series. Then, as long as you have a Sky+HD box at home, you’ll see the Record Series option when you push the Record button. That’s it: now you’ll never miss another episode."

The need for a Sky+HD box to get the feature working properly is yet another temptation for original Sky+ers to get updated. Sky now has over 50 HD channels, as well as the 3D channel for HD subscribers which will feature Galapagos 3D starring Sir David Attenborough later next year.

The updated Sky+ apps are free, and are available now.

