Fetch TV launches pay as you watch Smart TV app

Fetch TV has announced an app for smart TVs, one currently live on Panasonic displays, the other coming to Samsung in Q1 2012. 

The app builds on a lot of the content already offered by the two television manufacturers, granting access to things like movies, kids programmes and specialist channels. The service works slightly differently to normal on demand setups, requiring no monthly fee, operating more like a pay as you go service. 

You can either setup a micro subscription to a specific interest which will grant access to unlimited content on the relevant channel, or rent things individually. The subscriptions start at £1.99, other pay as you go content varies. 

Samsung already has a very powerful Smart TV setup, providing access to things like Twitter and Facebook straight from your TV. Similarly Panasonic offers a very good app-based Smart TV service. Fetch will be in direct competition with a lot of things that manufacturers already offer embedded within their televisions.

The software is planned for multiple platforms including Blu-ray players and PCs, as Fetch TV extends its coverage across devices. It could prove a useful app to those who have purchased Smart TVs and find the currently available content somewhat lacking. 

As of now the app exists on Panasonic Viera Smart TVs and will be coming to high-end Samsung Smart TV models early next year. 

Have you tried Fetch TV? Let us know in the comments below ... 

