  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Tesco adds digital movies to your Blu-ray and DVD shopping trolley

|
1/2  
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Tesco has unveiled what it is describing as "a ground breaking innovation" and a "first for the industry" by combining a digital copy of a movie with certain DVD and Blu-ray purchases.

And whilst we'd question the legitimacy of its lofty claims, as digital copies are already often bundled with physical media, Tesco's setup, in partnership with streaming service Blinkbox (which the retail giant holds a majority share-hold of), is a little bit different in that it gives the movie buyer access to stream the content on multiple devices including PC, Mac, PS3, LG and Samsung Smart TVs, and coming soon on Xbox 360 and iPad.

The platform is powered by the Tesco Clubcard. When buying a selected title you simply use a linked Clubcard when you check-out and the movie will automatically be available in your Blinkbox library.

Richard Brasher, CEO of Tesco UK said: "Customers know that Tesco is a great retailer for new technology.  This innovation with Blinkbox will help start a digital revolution, combining the physical with the digital for the first time."

The partnership kicks off with the launch of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 on 2 December. Other titles include The Hangover Part 2, Cars 2, The Lion King, Final Destination 5, Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon and Conan the Barbarian.

If you've got a load of movies still on your list to see from 2011, and a load of people still to buy presents for - why not kill two birds with one stone? They'll never know.

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch the World Cup quarter-finals online
  2. What is Amazon Prime and what do you get for your money?
  3. How to watch the England game in 4K HDR with BBC iPlayer
  4. Amazon plans to expand channel line-up on Amazon Video, should Sky, BT and Virgin Media be worried?
  5. Sony A8F TV review: Perfect processing lacks the brightness of its OLED competitors
  1. Pricey new Netflix Ultra tier is very bad news for HDR TV owners
  2. You can watch Wimbledon or the World Cup in 4K HDR on this £59 Roku stick
  3. Panasonic FZ802 OLED TV review: A new standard for accuracy
  4. How to watch Wimbledon in 4K on BBC iPlayer, Sky Q and Virgin TV
  5. Which is the best media streamer for you? Fire TV vs Apple TV 4K vs Chromecast vs Roku
Comments