Tesco adds digital movies to your Blu-ray and DVD shopping trolley

Tesco has unveiled what it is describing as "a ground breaking innovation" and a "first for the industry" by combining a digital copy of a movie with certain DVD and Blu-ray purchases.

And whilst we'd question the legitimacy of its lofty claims, as digital copies are already often bundled with physical media, Tesco's setup, in partnership with streaming service Blinkbox (which the retail giant holds a majority share-hold of), is a little bit different in that it gives the movie buyer access to stream the content on multiple devices including PC, Mac, PS3, LG and Samsung Smart TVs, and coming soon on Xbox 360 and iPad.

The platform is powered by the Tesco Clubcard. When buying a selected title you simply use a linked Clubcard when you check-out and the movie will automatically be available in your Blinkbox library.

Richard Brasher, CEO of Tesco UK said: "Customers know that Tesco is a great retailer for new technology. This innovation with Blinkbox will help start a digital revolution, combining the physical with the digital for the first time."

The partnership kicks off with the launch of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 on 2 December. Other titles include The Hangover Part 2, Cars 2, The Lion King, Final Destination 5, Transformers 3: Dark of the Moon and Conan the Barbarian.

If you've got a load of movies still on your list to see from 2011, and a load of people still to buy presents for - why not kill two birds with one stone? They'll never know.