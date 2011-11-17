  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

Asda stocks £40 Blu-ray player - equates to 12 steak and ale pies

|
  Asda stocks £40 Blu-ray player - equates to 12 steak and ale pies
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

UK superstore Asda has slashed the price of its entry level Blu-ray player to £40, just in time for Christmas. The ONN DS-BD52 is pretty basic stuff, but is now believed to be the cheapest deck available in British stores.

Additionally, and as part of the reasoning for the price drop, Asda believes that this Christmas time will see Blu-ray players outsell bog-standard DVD players for the first time. The company claims that Blu-ray, as a format generally, is "about to fulfil its potential".

Specifications of the Asda ONN DS-BD52 are simple. It has a HDMI output (naturally), composite video, digital coaxial audio, Ethernet port and an USB 2.0 socket - although the latter is for firmware upgrades, not media playing.

It is capable of playing Blu-ray and normal DVD discs, while WMAs and JPEGs can be listened to a viewed respectively when stored on a recordable DVD (DVD-R/RW and DVD+R/RW).

At £40, Pocket-lint has worked out that the deck costs the equivalent of 11.8 Asda Deep Fill Steak & Ale Puff Pastry Pies, a tantalising choice for the average AV enthusiast, we're sure you'll agree.

The Asda ONN DS-BD52 is available now in larger stores and online at www.asda.com.

Do you have a cheap as chips Blu-ray player? If so, how much did it cost you? Or would you never consider such a thing? Let us know in the comments below...

Sections TV
PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments