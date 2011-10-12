  Paul Verhoeven: All science fiction could be converted to 3D

Paul Verhoeven, the director of sci-fi fan faves Total Recall, Robocop and Starship Troopers, has stated that all science fiction movies could be converted to 3D. He is a massive proponent of the movie format, and even believes that one day 3D "could be as normal as colour".

Speaking to 3D news website 3dfocus during MIPCOM 2011, the conference for content makers and broadcasters to buy and sell their wares globally, Verhoeven said that although he thinks that filming natively in 3D is preferable, science fiction back catalogue movies should be considered for 3D conversion: "I think all science fiction could be converted because there are so many visuals and it is so much about the spectacle that you can do that. Science fiction is about worlds you don’t know and worlds you can create, like in Avatar."

However, he's not sure whether his 1987 hit Robocop would benefit from being converted to 3D, Starship Troopers, however, is another story. As he told 3dfocus, he believes that 3D would have made the latter movie seem "more dynamic" and provided a greater sense of threat".

Verhoeven's views come shortly after two of the original screenwriters of Toy Story, a movie that has recently been given a 3D makeover itself, have dismissed the technology as a gimmick. Additionally, Anthony Daniels, C3PO in the Star Wars movies - which are also being re-released in 3D - told Pocket-lint that he is no fan of 3D.

Hollywood, it seems, remains divided.

