  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news

TVShack student could be headed to US for trial

|
  TVShack student could be headed to US for trial

For those of you yet unawares of the currently unfolding TVShack trial, here is a quick roundup: 

Richard O'Dwyer, a 23 year old British student at Sheffield Hallam University, founded TVShack, a website that provides links to illegal copies of movies and tv shows. The site itself doesn't host any material, instead pointing to other websites that do - a bit like a curated search engine.

US authorities have accused him of criminal copyright infringement and are now attempting to take O'Dwyer to America for trial. 

According to O'Dwyer's mother Julia, her son was arrested at his student accommodation in November last year and subsequently questioned by police and officers from the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Department.

New charges were laid against O'Dwyer on 23 May, he subsequently answered bail but not before spending a night in Wandsworth prison whilst his family paid the £3000 required. 

The trials' move to the US could drastically change the situation for O'Dwyer, who could end up waiting years in jail before his case is heard. O'Dwyer's legal teams are currently fighting the extradition, pointing to the fact that TVShack was not hosted on American servers. 

TVShack.net currently has a note from the US Immigration and Customs Department which states it has been seized. It also explains that, "it is unlawful to reproduce or distribute copyrighted material".

Do you think what O'Dwyer did is any different to a normal Google search? Let us know in the comments below..

PopularIn TV
  1. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  2. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  3. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  4. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  5. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  1. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  2. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  3. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
  4. French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV
  5. LG OLED C8 review: Simply stunning
Comments