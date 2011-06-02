Buy a full-size Dalek and exterminate your bank balance
They may be the scariest foes The Doctor has to face, and see you grabbing for a pillow to hide behind every time they're on screen (even though you're in your mid-30s), but admit it, you still want a Dalek to call your own. And now you can, as long as you've got three large ones.
Although the Daleks are being given a rest from the current series of Doctor Who as "they are the most reliably defeatable enemies in the universe" (according to show runner, Stephen Moffat), Firebox is selling full-size hand-crafted replicas for £3,000 a pop. But, for that, you get to choose which type you want, from a range of classic colour schemes.
Thankfully though, that doesn't include the monstrosities that are the modern, remodelled, multi-coloured upside-down pepperpots that can only have been the creation of a salivating BBC marketing and licensing department.
The ones on offer are genuine, bone fide, oldy-schooly Daleks with plungers and that. And while you can't sit in one, it'll still send shivers up the spine of a kiddy. For them, there's always the ride-in Kids@Play versions.
For the rest of us, Firebox's replicas are truly objects of geek beauty.
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: A1 OLED, AF8 OLED, XF90, XF85, XF80 compared
- Sony reveals three new 4K HDR TV series to flesh out its 2018 Bravia line-up
- Sky News may end up being sold to Disney separately from the rest of Sky
- How to live stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more
Comments