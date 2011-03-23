Iomega ScreenPlay DX HD streaming into your living room

Iomega has detailed a range of new media player devices for the living room that combine the power of IPTV and your home media network.

The Iomega ScreenPlay DX HD Media Player comes in three different sized flavours - 1TB, 2TB and a Boxee Box like 0TB option called the TV Link DX - all of which offer 1080p output and DLNA compatibility.

They are au fait with all the latest video file types including WMV, H.264 and RMVB and will also have no problems with DivX and MKV HD files as the boxes are DivX Plus HD certified.

They come with a remote control packing a full QWERTY keyboard and there's no need to have them sitting right next to your router as they are Wi-Fi enabled straight out of the box.

"With previous generations of our ScreenPlay products, Iomega has become a world leader in sales of high definition media players," said Jonathan Huberman, president of Iomega.

"The new DX products represent our best ScreenPlay line yet, making it even easier to enjoy your favourite web-based content as well as everything on your home network right from your HD TV.

"Forget about hunching over the laptop or desktop to enjoy the Web or your own videos, photos and music. The ScreenPlay DX HD Media Player allows you to effortlessly immerse yourself in the Web from the comfort of your couch and your TV."

The new Iomega ScreenPlay DX HD Media Players are out now and cost £178 for the 1TB model, and £213 for the 2TB one. The Iomega ScreenPlay TV Link DX HD, with no storage, is £116.