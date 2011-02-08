  No 3D royal wedding says Palace

Buckingham Palace has dismissed the idea of shooting Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 3D due to the "camera footprint in the abbey [and] the relatively small (albeit growing) audience for 3D".

The Palace also stated that they didn't want the media arrangements for the 29 April wedding "to be distracted away from negotiating and facilitating the optimal 2D, radio, photographic and online coverage of the day".

It is reported that Sky pushed pretty hard to try and get the Palace onside, even filming a mock wedding in East Sussex, as well as a demonstration at the Guards Chapel in Windsor too.

But Patrick Harrison, press secretary to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall said the decision has been taken to go 2D only.

"I'm afraid I have to say that we have decided not to progress with 3D coverage of the service on this occasion," he said

"I know you have all become increasingly enthusiastic about 3D and I'm sorry that this will come as a disappointment.

"I hope you feel the process we have gone through will be helpful for other live events and of course we do not rule out facilitating 3D at some point in the future.

"That said, I do hope we can now move forward on working through all the many other media logistics for the royal wedding so that we can all, together, ensure that this joyous event can be shared across the world."

So there you have it. If anyone wants to buy a 50-inch 3D TV, 75 pairs of 3D specs, and 150 mini Union Jack flags then contact us at the usual address. We were going to make a killing down at the old people's centre.

