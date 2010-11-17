  Best Buy Offers Harry Potter Box Set and Blu-ray player for 7 quid...

To "celebrate" the cinema release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One, those of you who are lucky/unlucky enough to have been named after any of the three major characters of the Harry Potter books/films, will have the opportunity of purchasing a Harry Potter Blu-ray box set and Toshiba BDX2100 Blu-ray player from Best Buy for £7 - rather than the usual £124.98.

Individually they'd cost you £24.99 for the box set and £99.99 for the player.

It might be that your parents were huge fans, or you may have decided that in honour of your heroes you'd change your name by Deed Poll - if that's the case hats off to you as your bold, if slightly strange, decision is now paying dividends.

From Friday 19 November until Sunday 21 November, all UK residents who can prove their legal name is Harry Potter, Hermione Granger or Ron Weasley will be able to take advantage of this offer in all six Best Buy UK stores.

Yes, the offer basically consists of a huge dollop of PR stunt mixed with a liberal sprinkling of novelty, but it's a bit of fun.

If the films don't float your boat then Best Buy will also be selling Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One on PS3, PC, Nintendo Wii, DS and Xbox 360 (also compatible with Microsoft Kinect), available in Best Buy stores and online at Bestbuy.co.uk from Friday 19 November.

Let us know in the comments if you qualify for this unusual offer.