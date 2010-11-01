  1. Home
Film4oD to give Lovefilm a theatrical run for its money

Channel 4 has jumped head first into the competitive movie on demand industry, with the launch of Film4oD.

The service, which has already gone live at film4od.film4.com, boasts more than 500 titles, including not only Film4 classics such as Four Lions, but Hollywood blockbusters such as Shutter Island as well.

A Film4 statement read: "With a huge selection of films to rent online, Film4oD includes movies from major studios and leading independent distributors, as well as films from Film4 Productions. It's simple and easy to use, with over 500 titles available to rent right now".

Movies range from 50p to £3.99 (although the cheapest on show at the moment is 99p) and you get 48 hours to watch them.

The launch is in partnership with FilmFlex (a joint venture between Sony Pictures Television and the Walt Disney Company) Julia Wrigley, head of Film4, said that the platform would allow the broadcaster to "amplify" the film seasons broadcast on the TV channel.

At the moment, it's browser based only - but here's hoping that Microsoft or Sony get wind of the new service and knock up a quick console platform.

In the meantime check out our guide of the best ways to stream internet video to your TV

