  3D porn becomes a reality in Asia

Well, we all knew it would happen.

Our only surprise is that it has taken this long.

Ever since the latest 3D revolution kicked into gear and 3D TVs started becoming more mainstream in people's homes we've been waiting for a 3D porn movie to come along.

Not waiting in anticipation you understand, the Pocket-lint team is made up of decent folk, who have no time for smut - simply waiting to see what turns up, because it just seems like such an obvious money spinner for the porn industry.

And now the "world's first" porn movie is currently in production in Asia, with its producer claiming that deals are already being done with pay TV providers in Hong Kong, whilst opportunities in Japan and Korea are also being discussed.

3D Sex and Zen: Extreme Ecstasy has a budget of around £2 million and stars Japanese porn stars Yukiko Suo and Saori Hara. It is based on the classic Chinese erotic tale The Carnal Prayer Mat.

Despite the supposed deals in Asia, the film might struggle to get a large scale worldwide release though. The Blu-ray Disc Association has taken a firm stance so far against pornographic material via its platform, and a DVD or Web release would mean 3D in the red and green polarized variety, not the modern active shutter, 3DTV one.

Either way, expect "the money shot" to take on a whole new meaning.