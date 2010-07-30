  1. Home
Loewe Connect 26 LED makes for "ideal secondary set"

Loewe's Connected range of tellies was launched back in 2007, and aimed to make TV the multimedia focal point of your living room. Now with most modern TVs having some kind of internet connectivity, Loewe is hoping to corner the secondary TV set market with the Connect 26 LED.

Sporting LED technology as opposed to its 2007 LCD equivalent, Loewe recommends this as an ideal secondary set for "the desk, in the bedroom or in the dining room". It also boast nice sharp images from its Edge LED backlight and it's fully integrated with a hybrid tuner for picking up HDTV, terrestrial and cable TV.

You'll also get an Ethernet port for viewing the Internet and accessing all your music, videos and photos on your PC - made ultra-convenient with Loewe's Network Mediaplayer, whilst a side-mounted USB port means you can play MP3 files through its 2 x 10 watt speakers

Along with a LAN connection, the mediaplayer gets two HDMI ports and has a DVB-T/C or S tuner for listening to the radio.

The Connected 26 LED joins its bigger 32-, 37- and 42-inch siblings and comes in high gloss black, high gloss white or chrome silver - no prices as yet, but we'll update as soon as we have them.


