Sanyo goes big time with the PLV-HF10000L projector
If you're looking at this Sanyo PLV-HF10000L projector and thinking it would go well in your living room - then forget about it. Unless you've got a vast Monty Burns style hall that is.
Because this projector is meant for the big time. With a native 2K (that's 2048 x 1080) resolution and the ability to team up several units to create a mega projection with edge blending - it really has got huge ambition.
It's got a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and also has QuaDrive technology that uses a fourth panel - the Colour Control Device (CCD) - to separately control yellow light within the optical engine. This should mean a sharper image is projected with more colour clarity. There are picture in picture and picture by picture features as well.
The Sanyo PLV-HF10000L is out in November, pricing has yet to be announced. Like everything else with the projector, expect it to be big.
- Samsung's 3D Cinema LED screen gets its world debut in Switzerland
- Get this Sony 55-inch 4K HDR TV for just £639 in the Amazon Easter sales
- LG 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: W8, G8, E8, C8, B8, SK9500 and more compared
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Amazon Fire TV Stick slashed to £29 in Easter sales
- Grab yourself a 4K Amazon Fire TV for just £60
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Philips 4K HDR TV choices for 2018: OLED 973, OLED 873, OLED 803, 8503, 8303, 7803, 7303, 6503 compared
- How to watch Sky Go abroad using a VPN
- What is YouTube TV, which channels does it offer, and how does it work?
Comments