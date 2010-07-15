Japanese satellite dish retailer is Mickey Mouse operation

A Japanese retailer, Maspro, has struck a deal with Disney to create the Mickey Mouse satellite dish.

Constantly smiling, no matter which direction he's facing, the Mickey dish would certainly brighten up the side of a house or council flat.

We're not sure if the company is going to release this in the UK, or create further additions to the range, but just imagine the potential of having all of the organisation's characters adorning high-rises up and down the country. It'd certainly make an unusual backdrop for any sort of, ahem, shenanigans.

Come to think of it, technically you could stream porn broadcasts through the front of Mickey's innocent, smiling face. Er, we're not sure that'd be right, any way you look at it...