HDBaseT: The all-in-one HDMI killer

Now, if you thought that HDMI was not only the present, but also the future, when it comes to high definition audio and video cabling then think again, because an alliance of top electronic companies is developing a new technology based on some old methods.

The HDBaseT cable is supported by Samsung, Sony and LG to name but a few, and uses a standard Cat5e/6 LAN cable (a twisted pair Ethernet cable) and plugs into a RJ-45 socket, like the one you use to hook your devices to your router via Ethernet now.

The HDBaseT is not only capable of delivering up to 10.2Gbps (scalable up to 20Gbps) of uncompressed audio and video, enough for 1080p and stereoscopic 3D, it also has a 100Mbps Ethernet connection (upscalable to a Gig), and 100 Watts of power - so in theory you could power one device from another.

The Alliance says that the universal cable will mean an end to the various different formats currently needed and you'll be able to take advantage of "a network of sources - such as digital video recorders, Blu-ray disc players, game consoles, PCs and mobile devices - to be connected directly to displays in multiple locations".

"HDBaseT technology is poised to become the unrivalled next-generation home networking transport", said The Alliance's chairman Ariel Sobelman.

The format is due out later this year, but expect to see it become common place during 2011. For a full breakdown and detailed spec of HDBaseT check out the PDF here.