  3DTV: Europeans slow on the uptake

Last month we told you how the 3D revolution is struggling to get off the ground as only one in eight people with a 3D TV will actually watch any 3D television this year. And it looks like there aren't too many people with 3D TVs to watch the content anyway.

Retail analysts GfK has revealed that 25,000 3D enabled TVs have been sold in Europe up until the end of May 2010, but this number is dwarfed by the humongous figure of TVs that are expected to be purchased this year worldwide - 252 million.

In the UK, uptake may well be slow because, well, there isn't really much you can watch in 3D yet. Only one Blu-ray 3D disc on general release so far (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs) alongside some bundled offerings, like the Monsters vs Aliens and Samsung tie-in, does not really constitute much of a revolution.

However, we do expect to see the number of people buying 3D TVs to grow once Sky launches its 3D service later on this year and the range of 3D PS3 games expands.

Are you a 3D early adopter? What 3D media have you consumed using your 3D TV? Let us know using the comments below.