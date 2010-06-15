  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news

Optoma launches media friendly PK201 pico pocket projector

Optoma has followed up its popular pico projector pair the PK101 and the PK102 (that's a whole lot of Ps) with the PK201. What happened to PK103-PK200 is anybody's guess.

The PK201 weighs in at a mere 160g but is capable of projecting onto a display surface of up to 70-inches.

It's got a microSD slot and is compatible up to 32GB and it can deal with presentations from PowerPoint, photo slide shows and watching movies (avi, wmv, mov, mp4 and flv). It's got HDMI and VGA input and a contrast ratio of 2000:1.

Justin Halls of Optoma said: "After work, watching a downloaded film is possible given the battery life of around ninety minutes”.

Hmmmm. Most films are more than 90 minutes though Justin, that's the problem. You'll be alright with Toy Story (80 minutes) or Beavis and Butthead Do America (81 minutes) but if you want to watch The Godfather (175 minutes) fugetaboutit. (You could always run the PK201 off of the mains mind).

We'll give you price and date details as soon as we get them. In the meantime, check out our reviews of other Optoma projectors below.

